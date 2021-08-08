Retail traders suffer as timing reduced at Kasimedu market

Chennai :

“Many retail traders those who are coming from Adyar, Anna Nagar, and other areas are not aware that the market is functioning from 12 am - 5 am, so when they come on their usual timing and by then the seafood fishermen caught is over, because only a few boats went for fishing, so there is the shortage of supply. If we don’t close the shop by 5 am, policemen are throwing away the fish we have. However, we expected the prices to increase as there won’t be many customers due to Aadi Amavasa, but it has not changed from last week,” said MP Vishnu, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fish market.





As retail traders from other localities are not aware of the timing, they could not purchase fish on time, which has affected their business on Sunday. They retuned back without purchasing anything and there was no sale due to change of time.





“Like other days, we went to purchase around 2 am, but by then everything got sold only then we came to know about the market functioning timing. Even the fishermen or wholesale traders didn’t inform us about it. Already we don’t have proper income from last month, and for the past week it has been worse,” said Kala M, a retail trader at Royapuram.





Meanwhile, from next Sunday traders should carry their COVID vaccine certificate in order to control the crowd in the market. And public is not allowed to purchase at Kasimedu market till next announcement is made by the government.





“Still, more than 1,000 boats didn’t go for fishing due to fuel price hike so the fishermen caught only 70 tonnes of fish, so many wholesale and retail traders return back empty handed due to shortage of supply. Also, from next week traders should carry their identity card and COVID vaccine certificate at least one dose is a must, this will be followed till we hear next announcement from the government,” said Nanjal P Ravi, spokesperson of Akila Indhiya Meenavar Makkal Sangam.