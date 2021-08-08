Conman Vijayan collected 'charity fund' from woman

Chennai :

'Impressed' by his social commitment, women used to donate fund to him , so that he 'would make sure that it would reach the right kind of people ', a police officer said .





Regarding photographs of his meeting with political leaders with other states, he claimed those were taken when he met them as ' media person'. He also told police that he had worked in a television channel for two years.





The photographs of his as police officer and those with political leaders and senior officials had helped him to expand his network in social media. This has further helped him to get money and he continued to camouflage his identity very well.





Vijayan , 42, hails from Jeeva Nagar, Kolathur, Chennai. He started acting like a police officer to escape questions about unemployment from his wife and relatives, by telling them that he had cleared TNPSC exam and become an assistant commissioner of police.





Apart from an air pistol he was carrying a fake identify card of the assistant commissioner.





He had also altered a four wheeler to make it look like police vehicle and his social media pages are filled with his photos wearing khakhi and posing with police officers.