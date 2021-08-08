New Zealand reports 5 new cases of COVID-19

Wellington :

One historical case, which was thought to have been recorded from overseas, was added to New Zealand's COVID-19 tally.





The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Zealand was 32 and the total number of confirmed cases reached 2,530. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the New Zealand border was two, said the ministry.





More than 2.18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the country up until 11:59 p.m. Saturday. Of these, 1.37 million were first doses and more than 816,000 were second doses.