Legal action against pharmacies selling habit-forming drugs without prescription

Chennai :

The special squad by the State Drug Control Department has been focusing on inspections to check the illicit sale of psychiatric drugs. Tramadol, Alprazolam, Lorazepam, Sertraline and others are some of the commonly prescribed strong drugs and are meant to be sold only on prescription to those who are undergoing psychiatric treatment and disorders.





However, these drugs are habit-forming drugs and are used as a means of addiction by many. "We found that these pharmacies were selling these particular drugs and others such as sleeping pills without prescription, which is illegal. These pills are misused by those consuming Marijuana, pills and other forms of intoxication. Thus, these drugs are strictly meant to be sold only on prescription to those on psychiatric treatment," said Dr K Sivabalan, State Drug Controller.





The inspection at pharmacies and even with medical representatives is being continued by the special squad to take legal action against those violating the regulations of sold of selected habit-forming drugs.





The officials with the State Drug Control Department also say that the prescription of these drugs is also being fudged to obtain them over-the-counter. "The pharmacies are supposed to verify the prescription and information being given to ensure that the prescription is not being misused. Old prescriptions should not be considered as psychiatric treatment prescriptions are changed over time," added Dr Sivabalan.





Regarding the online sale of these drugs, drug control authorities are also keeping a check on the e-pharmacies selling these drugs without verification and action will be taken against them in case of any violations.