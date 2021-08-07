Anguished over threat to judges, IB, CBI not helping: SC

Chennai :

The apex court said there are several criminal cases involving gangsters and high-profile persons and at some places, judges of the trial courts as well as high courts are being threatened not only physically but also mentally through abusive messages on Whatsapp or Facebook.





“In one or two places, the court ordered CBI inquiry. It is very sorry to say that CBI has done nothing in more than one year. At one place, I know, CBI has done nothing. I am sorry to observe this but this is the situation,” said Chief Justice N V Ramana, who was heading a bench which also comprised Justice Surya Kant. The bench was hearing a suo motu case on the issue of safeguarding courts and protecting judges in the wake of the Dhanbad case.