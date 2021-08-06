Several districts of Tamil Nadu to receive heavy rain for the next two days

Chennai :

“Due to southwest monsoon and heat convection Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu to witness heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity for the next two days. Meanwhile, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over rest of Western Ghat districts, coastal districts, adjoining interior districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area,” said N Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Regional Meteorological Center (RMC).





“Even though the daytime maximum temperature has increased in Chennai, light to moderate rain to occur in the evening for the next 48 hours,” he added.





RMC warned the fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday (August 10) due to the strong wind with 50 kmph to 60 kmph is expected in the Southwest and Central Arabian Sea.





On Friday, the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded the maximum temperature which was 36.3 degrees Celsius and 36.5 degrees Celsius respectively. The minimum temperature was 27.6 degrees Celsius and 25.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam respectively.





Meanwhile, various districts recorded the highest amount of rainfall on Thursday, including Coimbatore, which recorded 5 mm of rainfall, Nilgiris and Namakkal 4 mm each, and Mayiladuthurai with 3 cm of rainfall.