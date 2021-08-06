UGC recognises Dakshina Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha degrees

Chennai :

UGC's statement came against the backdrop of several complaints that the degrees or diplomas awarded by the DBHPS were not recognised by a certain organisation while seeking employment or while pursuing higher studies.





Accordingly, the degrees provided by DBHPS would be recognised for all purposes including higher education and employment.





The UGC, in its public notice, said "DBHPS has been established by Act of Parliament and it empowered to hold concerning examinations and grant degrees, diplomas, and certificates for proficiency in Hindi or in the teaching of Hindi as be determined by the Sabha from time to time".





The commission said that the right of conferring or granting degrees should be exercised only by a university established or incorporated by or under the central act or an institution deemed to be a university or an institution specially empowered by the Act of Parliament to confer or grant degrees.





"DBHPS is one of the institutions covered under the UGC Act 1956 for the purpose of conferring or granting degrees as specified by the commission", it said adding "the degrees awarded by the DBHPS, Chennai should be recognised for all purposes including higher education and employment.