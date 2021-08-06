JMC Projects bags orders worth Rs 1,451 cr

New Delhi :

In a regulatory filing the company said it has secured water projects in the country worth Rs 1,451 crore.





"We are pleased with the new order wins in our water business. These orders will contribute significantly towards the growth of the water business and further widen our-client portfolio.





"With these orders, our YTD FY22 order inflows have surpassed Rs 6,000 crores with a strong growth over last year. The current order book along with above orders will help us to deliver consistent growth over the next few years," S K Tripathi, CEO & Managing Director, said.





JMC Projects (India) Ltd, a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, is one of the leading civil construction and infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies in India having over three decades of experience.