Tokyo Olympics: Wrestler Seema Bisla loses against Sarra Hamdi in 1/8 Final

Tokyo :

The 29-year-old Indian started the cagey match on a not-so-good note as she incurred a shot clock for passivity which gave the Tunisian a point going into the second half of the match.





In the second half, Sarra struck again after pushing the Indian out of the mat. But soon after sustaining the second shot clock of the match, Seema earned her first point of the match by pushing Tunisian out of the mat. In the last 20 seconds of the match, Seema charged against Hamdi but it was the Tunisian who prevailed as the referee gave another point in favour of Tunisian.





The 22-year-old, Sarra Hamdi will now face Azerbaijan's Mariya Stadnik in the quarter-finals. Earlier on Thursday, Ravi Dahiya settled for silver after going down against the Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Zavur Uguev in the men's 57 kg freestyle category at the Tokyo Olympics.





Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally