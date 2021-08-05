Apple acquires worldwide to Matthew Vaughn's 'Argylle'

Los Angeles :

According to Deadline, the deal is reportedly worth a whopping USD 200 million.





The spy thriller, which Vaughn will direct and produce through his banner Marv, will now debut as an Apple Original on streaming service Apple TV Plus.





"I’m thrilled to team with Apple and bring the most compelling spy thriller I’ve ever read to the only streaming service that can create a franchise of this scale and quality for global audiences to experience," Vaughn said.





The filmmaker, best known for blockbuster "Kingsman" movies, has roped in a star-studded cast for 'Argylle' that includes Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, Sam Rockwell, Catherine O’Hara and John Cena.





Additionally, British pop sensation Dua Lipa will make her acting debut with the movie.





The film is based on upcoming spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway and follows Argylle, "the world’s greatest spy" as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure.





The movie will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world.





Conway's thriller novel is set to be published next year by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.





Jason Fuchs has penned the script and he will also serve as executive producer alongside Adam Bohling, David Reid, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach.





Apple is already in business with Vaughn, who is producing its upcoming "Tetris: The Movie", starring Taron Egerton as the man who brought the video game to the world.