Bengal braces for COVID third wave, over 30,000 oxygen beds ready

Kolkata :

The government has prepared 30,000 beds with oxygen supply across hospitals in the state, besides 4,800 beds in CCU and HDU facilities, National Health Mission Director Saumitra Mohan said during a visit to the Malda Medical College and Hospital.





A trauma center would be set up at the Malda Medical College and Hospital and a super-specialty facility would soon come up at the Chanchal Hospital, he said.





West Bengal reported 826 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 10 more deaths, the Health Department said.





The state has so far reported 18,180 deaths and 15,30,850 cases, it said.





North 24 Parganas district accounted for four fatalities, while Kolkata and South 24 Parganas registered one death each.





The maximum of 116 new cases was detected in North 24 Parganas. Kolkata reported 77 fresh cases.





In the last 24 hours, 838 people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 15,01,925. There are 10,745 active cases in the state at present.





The new cases were detected after testing 52,481 samples.