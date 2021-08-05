China reports 85 new coronavirus cases for Aug 4 vs 96 previous day

Beijing :

Of the new infections, 62 were locally transmitted, the health authority said. That compares with 71 local cases a day earlier.





China reported 54 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases, which it does not classify as confirmed infections, compared with 27 a day earlier. No new deaths were reported.





As of Aug. 4, mainland China had recorded 93,374 confirmed cases, with the cumulative death toll unchanged at 4,636.