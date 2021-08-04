State studies the impact of local lockdowns plans to keep positivity rate under control

Chennai :

The CM is keen that the livelihood of the public should not be affected and at the same time the public should coordinate and help the state in this fight against the corona pandemic, said a senior state official adding that the daily test positivity rates of districts are being analysed. During the second wave there was a lack of co ordination, and this resulted in a severe wave during the month of May.





This time we are in regular touch with the virologists and experts in infectious diseases, the official said. The increasing caseloads in neighbouring Kerala is an issue and the Kerala – TN border is now under bio security cover and the transportation norms between the states will be imposed strictly, the official said.





The state is constantly monitoring the covid spread and the capacity of hospitals, oxygen cylinders and basic infrastructure developed during the second wave is kept intact, health minister Ma Subramanian told DT Next. In addition, the capacity will be ramped up when the need arises and all the districts in TN have been reviewed in the past two months and necessary capacity building suggested to be in place in case of further spread, the health minister added.





The objective of the localised lockdown in market areas was to keep the virus spread under control and we will monitor the situation till coming Sunday, corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said. The corporation is co ordinating with the Chennai city police to ensure that the local lockdown norms are implemented in letter and spirit. At the same time the inputs from stake holders like public and police department will be taken to fight against the possibility of another wave, the commissioner said.