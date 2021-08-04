HC seeks treatment of ethical treatment of cattle donated to Temples

Chennai :

Pointing out that the religious beliefs have to be respected and the cattle treated in a human and dignified manner as they are also living creatures, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu while seeking for the report on the number of cattle available at the temples across the State also sought details of the standard operating procedure that may be in place for the well-being of the cattle.





The bench also appealed to the State to treat such animals in the most ethical manner and as per the intention of the donors until the issue is dealt in a wholesome manner by the court.





The court while adjourning the case by six weeks after seeking for the necessary report from the state by collating all materials by then, also recorded the petitioner Rangarajan Narasimhan’s submission that once a cow stops producing milk or a male calf is born or there is a bull which is useless in breeding purposes, they are disposed of in an unethical manner by sending them to slaughter houses much against the religious beliefs of the institutions and the donors.





Rangarajan Narasimhan appearing as party-in-person in the public interest litigation challenged the GO issued by the HR&CE department transferring as many as 100 cows donated to the Sr Rangam temple to undisclosed locations, which meant that they have been taken to slaughter houses. He also submitted that such unethical transfer of such cattle has been progressing for long across all the temples in the State and the HR&CE by exploiting certain loopholes were issuing such GOs for indirect transfer of such animals to slaughter houses.





The counsel appearing for the Sri Rangam temple submitted that the cattle have merely been transferred to other temples and none of them have been sent to slaughter houses. The Animal Welfare Board also agreed to file a report on the issue.