UGC shortlisted five TN-owned universities to recognise 140 UG and PG courses from this year

Chennai :

The shortlisted universities in the State include Anna University, Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University, Tamil Nadu Open University and the University of Madras. Accordingly, a total of 140 courses both in UG and PG have been allocated for the five institutions.





The list of distance learning mode Post Graduate (PG) programmes that were recognised for Anna University was Master of Science, Master of Business and Administration and Master of Computer Applications. The programmes have been recognised till 2022-23.





Likewise, Madurai Kamaraj University has been allocated to offer 25 distance learning mode courses for the students including Under Graduate (UG) and PG programmes in various Arts and Science streams. Accordingly, the courses have been recognised only till this academic year.





The UGC has recognised only two programmes such as Bachelor of Science (Yoga) and Master of Science (Yoga) for Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University located in Chennai for 2021.





The highest number of courses of 80 was recognised by the UGC for Tamil Nadu Open University. The courses include both UG and PG, which was been recognised till 2022-2023. Similarly, the University of Madras was allowed to conduct a total of 30 UG and PG programmes under distance learning mode. These courses could be implemented from 2022-2023. The commission said in case recognition for any programme has been withdrawn by UGC, the program shall remain as “not recognized”.





The UGC also said that the HEIs should strictly ensure the compliance of entry level qualification, mode of admission, duration of programme (minimum and maximum) and number of credits as per commision's notification on specification of degrees from time to time.