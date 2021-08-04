Nagai Collector announces restrictions on padayatra to Velankanni shrine

Thiruchirapalli :

Participating in an interaction with traders of Velankanni Special Grade Town Panchayat ahead of the annual festival of the shrine and inspecting the COVID awareness programmes, the Collector said various steps to prevent the spread of COVID have been initiated in Velankanni panchayat and sanitary staff have been advised to sanitise the Church premises completely. “Since the state has announced to observe COVID-19 awareness week from August 1 to 7, a series of awareness programmes have been planned all over Velankanni,” said the Collector.





Pointing out that the annual festival of Velankanni shrine would draw huge number of devotees from various states, the Collector said, the district administration has been initiating several preventive measures and traders from Velankanni have been given instructions about the norms and asked to strictly adhere to them, he said.





Meanwhile, the District Collector said that devotees have been asked to avoid crowding in both Velankanni and Nagore during the festival season. At the same time, the padayatra by devotees has been restricted and action would be initiated against violators, the Collector warned.