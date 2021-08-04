Curbs dampen festivities of Aadi Perukku along Cauvery

Thiruchirapalli :

The Aadi Perukku, celebrated on 18th day of Tamil month Aadi, used to witness large crowd along the banks to thank Mother Cauvery for the prosperity. Young couples used to exchange garlands after performing special rituals. In Tiruchy, the Ammamandapam bathing ghat used to wear a festive look, but this year owing to COVID restrictions, the district administration appealed to the public not to gather along the Cauvery for the occasion.





To implement the restrictions, a heavy posse of police was posted at the entrance of the Ammamandapam bathing ghat on Tuesday morning. The policemen were making announcements about the restrictions and couples, who reached the spot, were sent back and were advised to perform the rituals at their houses.





Meanwhile, Nam Perumal, the processional deity of Srirangam Ranganathaswamy Temple, was taken to Ammamandapam bathing ghat to honour Mother Cauvery as per tradition and no devotee was allowed to participate in the event.





Similar was the situation in all the districts across the Delta region along the Cauvery.