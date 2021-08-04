Registration Dept cracks whip on erring officials

Vellore :

Talking to DT Next, MP Sivan Arul, IG, Registration Department, said, “we are currently doing a case by case study to understand the seriousness of this menace. The exercise, which may take two months to be completed, will expose the extent of the problem and based on the results errant officials will also be penalised.”





A large number of unapproved plot registrations was undertaken mostly in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem and Tiruchy, revealed initial studies. However, no district was an exception to such registrations, officials admitted. In fact, many sub registrar’s offices in Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts worked late into the night and also on Sundays to register such lands.





Sivan Arul further added that “the department is now working with regulatory agencies, including the Town and Country Planning Department and Real Estate Regulatory Authority to plug the loopholes and to ensure that these were not misused.”