DMK: Centenary endorses Dravidian legacy

Chennai :

Many DMK supporters were going gung ho online over the President and Tamil Nadu Governor Bawarilal Purohit lauding the ‘progressive’ schemes of the state legislature, particularly Karunanidhi-led DMK government, which was inspired by Periyar’s rationalist movement.





DMK sympathizers on social media were taking pride in even members of the saffron brigade participating in the centenary of the Justice party government.





A DMK leader, said on condition of anonymity that the specialty of the celebration was to get two Constitutional authorities hailing from saffron party to praise the victory of successors of rationalist movement.





Much before the DMK sympathisers, state Finance Minister PTR Thiyagarajan shared a media report and tweeted, “As we prepare for tomorrow’s centenary celebrations, this article reminds me how fortunate I am to have been able to return to the path laid by my forefathers… after venturing so far and wide, for so very long And…how much more I have to do, to be worthy of the privilege,” reminiscing his grandfather PT Thiyagarajan who was one of the pillars of the maiden Justice Party government.