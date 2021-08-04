Fast against Mekedatu on Aug 5 to show Tamils’ opposition: Annamalai

Coimbatore :

“It is not a protest against people of Karnataka, but against the decision of their government to build a dam across River Cauvery,” he told reporters after paying tributes on the death anniversary of freedom fighter Dheeran Chinnamalai in Salem.





The BJP leader said that the party would petition the Centre to install a statue of Dheeran Chinnamalai in Sankagiri and renovate the fort of the freedom fighter. “These demands will be taken to the knowledge of Home Minister Amit Shah for consideration,” he said.





Welcoming the unveiling of a portrait of former chief minister M Karunanidhi in the Assembly during the centenary celebrations of the state legislature at Fort St George, the BJP leader however slammed the DMK government for failing to keep up its poll promise of providing financial assistance to fishermen.





Taking a dig at MP Dayanidhi Maran for his sarcastic comments that Annamalai should be sent as an ambassador to Karnataka to speak against the Mekedatu issue, the BJP state president said that the MP should stop making such undignified comments.