Man conned of Rs 4.67L with job in police office, 1 held

Chennai :

The victim, G Parthasarathy of Tirunindravur, a Diploma holder in mechanical engineering, had appeared for the written examination conducted for the TNUSRB to recruit constables.





Aravindhan of Tirupachur, who claimed to be working at the police headquarters in Tiruvallur, told Parthasarathy that he failed the exam but promised to get him an office assistant job in the district crime record bureau in the police headquarters. He was also introduced to one Srinivasan after taking him to the headquarters, where the Superintendent office is housed.





From January to June, Parthasarathy sent money to Aravindhan whenever the latter asked and he was also given an appointment letter. But Parthasarathy was asked to wait a while before joining. On suspicion, he visited the district police office to find out that the appointment letter was fake. Based on his complaint, the district crime branch registered a case and arrested Aravindhan. He was remanded in judicial custody.





The police said that Aravindhan did not work in the district police office, while Srinivasan was a ministerial staff. “Srinivasan did not have any role in the cheating and he was made to meet the victim by misusing his acquaintance with the accused,” said an official.