Daily cases touch 1,908 in State

Chennai :

Meanwhile, the Chennai numbers again saw a slight surge at 203 new cases. The test positivity rate in the city stands at 0.8 per cent, while Tamil Nadu’s overall TPR is 1.3 per cent. As many as 1,44,903 people were tested in the past 24 hours.





On Tuesday, Coimbatore recorded 208 new cases, 181 were reported in Erode. Chengalpattu had 122 and Thankjavur, 118. The highest of 3.5 per cent TPR was reported in Thanjavur, followed by 2.1 per cent in Ariyalur and Coimbatore.





As many as 29 deaths were reported in the State, taking the total number to 34,159. The highest of five deaths were reported in Tirupur and four each in Salem and Coimbatore.





The active cases in the State also came down to 20,217. There are 2,043 active cases in Coimbatore and 1,802 in Chennai.