State to consider bringing down retirement age of govt employees to 58

Chennai :

According to government sources, the State Finance Department is finding it difficult in paying salaries and is worried about escalating expenditures. “There is a proposal to revert to the previous age system as an extension of service will only add to the financial crisis. The issue is now pending before the Finance Department and if there is a clearance from the Chief Minister’s office, then the files will start moving to the Personnel and Administrative department,” a source said.





Early this year, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had announced in the Assembly that the retirement age of State government employees was increased from 59 to 60 years and government orders were subsequently passed. The order applied to employees of the government and government-aided schools, legal and constitutional bodies, government sectors, local bodies, commissions, boards and unions.





A section of the TN government employees’ association (TNGEA) took exception to the decision and said that the retirement age extension would affect job prospects of several youth. Stalin, the then leader of the opposition, had termed the announcement as an attempt by the State to woo the government staff ahead of assembly elections.





“Strong rumours are doing the rounds that the government is planning to restore the previous retirement policy, but we are confident that the Chief Minister will take a decision that will not affect the welfare of the existing government employees,” Peter Anthonysamy, president, Tamil Nadu Secretariat Association told DT Next.





Commenting on the development, a 58-year-old government employee said that if the government clears the air over the issue, aged employees could plan their futures better.