TN students secure 100PC pass in CBSE Class 10 results

Chennai :

The overall pass percentage across India was 99.04, the highest ever, with girls outshining boys by a slender margin of 0.35 per cent. While the pass percentage of girls and boys stood at 99.24 per cent and 98.89 per cent respectively, transgenders achieved a pass percentage of 100 per cent. “The result of 16,639 students is till under process. No merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students,” said CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.





All the 70,470 students who appeared for the exams from Tamil Nadu secured pass marks. In 2020, a total of 62,260 students from TN appeared for the exams, and 62,019 candidates secured pass marks by getting an overall pass percentage of 99.75.





Thiruvananthapuram region stood first in the country with an overall pass percentage of 99.99 followed by Bengaluru at 99.96 per cent.





In the Chennai region, which comprises several states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, a total of 1,35,350 appeared for the exams.





R Ashwini, a Class 10 student from Vels Vidyashram in Pallavaram on the city outskirts, who secured 487 out of 500, said hard work throughout the year helped her score good marks through the assessment. “I want to pursue MBBS after completing Class 12 with better marks,”Ashwini, who secured centum in three subjects, said.





The board announced the results on the basis of an alternative assessment policy after the exams were cancelled in view of the aggressive second wave.