Tue, Aug 03, 2021

Puducherry Lt Governor greets CM on eve of his birthday

Published: Aug 03,202104:00 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Rangasamy turns 71 on Wednesday.

File photo
File photo
Puducherry:
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday greeted the territorial Chief Minister and the AINRC leader N Rangasamy on the eve of his birthday.

Rangasamy turns 71 on Wednesday.

In her message to Rangasamy, the Lt Governor wished him a healthy and long life to serve the people.

Rangasamy is heading the AINRC-BJP coalition Ministry here.

Meanwhile, secretary of the AINRC Puducherry unit N S J Jayabal appealed to the cadres of the party and the public to avoid crowding to celebrate the chief minister's birthday in view of the pandemic.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations