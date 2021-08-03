Minor girl trafficking in Chennai : 2 get double life jail term

Chennai :

The case, registered by CBCID in the year 2014, related to trafficking of minor girl by suspects Krishnaveni, 39 and Elangovan, 37 of Pulianthope who compelled the victim to indulge in prostitution. Further the juvenile was sold to Nawaz of Pulianthope and Stalin of Mint, both of whom raped the her on several occasion, a press release from the investigation agency said here.





CBCID registered a case under section of kidnapping, forced prostitution, rape etc. The case was charged before the Mahila Court, Chennai and was taken up for trial by Special Court for POCSO Act, Chennai.





Last week M Rajalakshmi, Special Judge for POCSO Act cases Court, Chennai pronounced the verdict by awarding double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs.25,000 for both the prime suspects, Krishnaveni and Elangovan. Nawaz and Stalin were jailed for seven years with an addition of Rs 5000 fine each.