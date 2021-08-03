Tokyo Olympics: Alex Hendrickx's hattrick halts India's hockey gold dreams

Chennai :

Belgium espoused an attacking gameplay to score its first goal of Luypaert's drag flick in the very second minute of the game.





The Indians had to toil hard to keep the possession.





India's equalizer came shortly with Harmanpreet capitalising the second penalty corner in the seventh minute with his drag flick. Shortly after the equalizer, India's dominance started taking shape with Mandeep's first goal of this tournament coming at the right time.





Belgium got even in four minutes into the second quarter in its fifth penalty corner after India's quality penalty corner defence did some solid saving. After Alexander Hendrickx's splendid equaliser, Belgium found its aggression and much was happening in India's inner circle.





Belgium looked to buckle India under strain after its equaliser, as India's field goal opportunity and penalty corner referral was lost. Sitting on India's lead chances the Belgians took the second quarter.





India operated in an attacking manner with Mandeep's early ambush into Belgium's inner circle, though an unsuccessful one the men in blue's intent for the third quarter was clear.





While the Belgians were passing the ball well and retained possession to irritate India, the men in blue cashed in on sheer attacking game play. Neither of the teams managed to get the better of the other, thus the third quarter ended in a stalement.





India committed an early mistake, with Lalit missing a trap to score the third goal. Belgium took the lead with Hendrickx making his fifth penalty count to score his second goal. India was under the pump with the slew of penalty corners given to Belgium.





The penalty stroke of Alexander Hendrickx worsened India's chances as he scored a hattrick successfully negating Sreejesh. Belgians went into an orthodox defence to maintain its lead. India under 3 minutes to the end, sent off Sreejesh for an additional outfield player desperate for a goal to no avail.





India was further embarrassed as John Dominique scored a goal in the goalie-less goal post to increase the lead by 3.





All is not lost for India, as the men in blue still can a salvage a bronze medal against the loser of the second semifinal between Germany and Australia.





Scores: India - 2 (Mandeep Singh 11' and Harmanpreet Singh 13') Belgium - 5 (Luypaert 2' , Hendrickx 19', 49', 53' and John Dominique 60')



