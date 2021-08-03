Tokyo Olympics: Annu Rani finishes in 14th position in qualification round, fails to qualify for finals

Chennai :

The national record holder’s first throw saw the javelin reach 50.35m, well below her personal best 63.24m. The Indian Champion’s second throw was a slight improvement to her first attempt as her score was 53.19m, but it was nowhere near the qualification mark of 63.00m. The last attempt wasn’t up to the mark either as she finished with a 54.04m throw.





Meanwhile, Poland’s Maria Andrjczyk was the only athlete to get the automatic qualification with her unbeatable 65.24m throw.





Group B qualification is set to happen later today but the Indian’s chances to qualify to the finals are adverse as only the athletes with 63.00m throw or the top 12 performances will move to the next round.



