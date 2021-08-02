TN guv greets PV Sindhu for her Olympics feat

Chennai :

Sindhu has brought pride to the country through her historical achievement, he said in his greetings message, released by the Raj Bhavan here.





Extending his ''heartiest congratulations'' to Sindhu, he said ''she has once again proved her as an extraordinary badminton player and we the whole nation is proud of her.'' ''Sindhu has brought pride to India through her historical achievement. She becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games.





I am sure her achievement will inspire and motivate many sports persons from India to perform their best at Olympics and get many more medals and laurels for our great nation,'' he said.





He also congratulated her parents.