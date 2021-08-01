Tokyo Olympics: Fouaad Mirza on 22nd after cross country round

Tokyo :

Fouaad Mirza, one of the top 10 finishers after Dressage currently has 39.20 penalty points in total (dressage and cross country) with the jumping event scheduled for August 2.





Mirza and Medicott finished the course with the timing of 8:13 to accumulate 11.20 penalty points and were just outside the permitted 7:45 minute mark. Great Britain's Oliver Townend is currently leading the now 48-players-field, as he sustained no time penalties on the course on Sunday, with 23.60 points astride Ballaghmore Class. Germany's Julia Krajewski, despite 0.40 penalty points, finished second with 25.60 points overall. Another Briton Laura Collett also cleared the course with no penalties, as she finished third overall astride London 52.



