Sun, Aug 01, 2021

Tokyo Olympics: Briton Ben Whittaker outfoxes Russian Imam Khataev to storm into boxing finals

Published: Aug 01,202111:26 AM by Akshay Kumar

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Britain's Benjamin Whittaker takes the semifinal bout 4:1 in split decision against Russia's Imam Khataev to go for the pinnacle of olympics in the boxing light heavyweight category.

Ben Whittaker (Source: Instagram)
Ben Whittaker (Source: Instagram)
Chennai:
Whittaker with his clever defence techniques has chafed Khataev who didn't give the game easily. Khataev now settles for a bronze medal.

The winner of the semifinal-2 match between Cuba's Arlen Lopez and Loren Alfonso will take on Whittaker.

Ben Whittaker has overcome Colombia's Jorge Vivas (4-1), Egypt's Salah Orabi (5-0), Brazil's Keno Machado (3-2) and then Khataev in semis (4-1) to enter the finals.

The final bout for gold will take place on August 4.

Log on to Olympics.dtnext.in for live Tokyo Games updates & medal tally
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations