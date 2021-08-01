Tokyo Olympics: Briton Ben Whittaker outfoxes Russian Imam Khataev to storm into boxing finals

Chennai :

Whittaker with his clever defence techniques has chafed Khataev who didn't give the game easily. Khataev now settles for a bronze medal.





The winner of the semifinal-2 match between Cuba's Arlen Lopez and Loren Alfonso will take on Whittaker.





Ben Whittaker has overcome Colombia's Jorge Vivas (4-1), Egypt's Salah Orabi (5-0), Brazil's Keno Machado (3-2) and then Khataev in semis (4-1) to enter the finals.





The final bout for gold will take place on August 4.



