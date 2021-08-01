Tokyo Olympics: Bakhodir punches Sathish Kumar out of quarterfinals

Chennai :

Indian Sathish Kumar tried his best but failed to keep his guard up when Bakhodir landed some clean punches. In the first round the bout was pretty balanced, Bakhodir making a comeback towards the end of the round made the judges favour him.





Bakhodir turned more aggressive in the second round by landing jabs perfectly cracking Sathish's guard whose offences were repelled adequately. The depleted Sathish needed a knock-out to take the match after Bakhodir again was awarded 10-9 by all the judges.





But the pressure-cooker of a final round for Sathish was too much to catch up with. Bakhodir was perfect both in his punching and defence as he evaded most of the hooks and jabs of Sathish. The third round too saw some clean hitting on the part of Bakhodir as he delivered clean on-the-face punches to take the third straight round to eliminate Sathish clinically.





Bakhodir connecting the punches well most of the time favoured him in this one-sided contest. With this loss, Sathish has to pack the bags ending his Olympics campaign.





Bakhodir Jalolov will square off against Britain's Frazer Clarke in the semifinals bout on August 4.



