Tokyo Olympics: Sailors KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar placed 17 in the overall standings

Chennai :

The sailors had their last three preliminary races on Saturday. The duo started off race 10 at 9th position but plummeted to 17th position in the next marks. Varun and Ganapathy showed a modest rise by finishing the race at 16.





Varun and Ganapathy were off to a flyer in the race 11 placed right on top. But they slipped five places to 6 and finished on 9th. This was the pair's best race today, their overall best was no. 5 position in race 6.





It was stable sailing for the duo as there were no drastic changes in their positions. Starting off in 14 they rose to 11 then fell to 15 and eventually ended in the position they started with.





It has been refreshing to see Indians in sporting events not hugely popular in the country. Though none of the Indian sailors have made the cut to the medal race, they can take heart from their remarkable debut.





The top 10 sailing teams qualifying for the medal race on August 2 are as follows in numerical order: Peter Burling-Blair Tuke (New Zealand), Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell (Great Britain), Diego Chever le Botin-Lago Marra Lopez (Spain), Erii Heil-Thomas Ploessel (Germany), Jonas Warrer-Jakob Precht Jensen (Denmark), Jorge Lima-Jose Costa (Portugal), Bart Lambriex-Pim van Vugt (Netherlands), Sime Fantela-Mihovil Fantela (Croatia), Lukasz Przybytek-Pawel Kolodzinski (Poland) and Benjamin Bildstein-David Hussl (Austria).



