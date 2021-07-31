Tokyo Olympics: Vandana Katariya’s hat-trick steers India to 4-3 win against South Africa

Chennai :

The match started off slow but plenty of drama and action followed by the end of the first quarter. Vandana Katariya scored her first goal for team India to take the lead in the quarter. However, South Africa deflected a goal past India’s defense in the last few seconds leveling the score.





In the second quarter, the same scenario repeated where Vandana’s great deflection led to their second goal taking the lead and dominating the play with their near perfect form, good speed and ball action. Nevertheless, South Africans sneaked in a goal in the final 16 second of the quarter evening out the score.





India’s inability to retain their lead was evident in the third quarter as well. Neha’s deflection found the back of the net in the third quarter closely followed by South Africa’s Marizen Marias’ goal equalizing the score yet again.





In the fourth quarter, team India took the lead and the game away from South Africans when Vandana got her hat-trick and the team defended the lead until the last second.





Indian Women’s hockey team’s fate is in the hands of Great Britain, who will face Ireland today evening. If the Britain emerges with a win or a tied match, team India will have a chance to qualify to the next round.



