China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads in Nanjing

Beijing :

The National Health Commission said in a statement 25 of the new infections were local cases, compared with 21 the previous day. There were no new deaths.





A majority of the local cases were reported in Jiangsu province, the authority said. The province's capital city of Nanjing is currently facing an outbreak of the COVID-19 Delta variant that surfaced earlier this month.





China also reported 19 new asymptomatic patients, compared with 25 a day earlier. As of July 30, mainland China had a total of 92,930 confirmed coronavirus cases.





China's death toll from the coronavirus remained unchanged at 4,636.