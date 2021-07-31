Tokyo Olympics: Kamalpreet Kaur qualifies for Women’s Discus Throw finals, Seema Punia knocked out

Chennai :

Kamalpreet, who was placed in Group B, had scored 60.29 in her first attempt and moved to the 6th position. She topped her score in the second attempt to 63.97, 0.03m short of the qualification mark, however made it to the second position. In her third attempt she scored exactly 64.00 to confirm her qualification.





Meanwhile, Seema Punia, who was paced in Group A, had a failed trial in her first attempt but managed to score 60.57 and 58.93 in the second and third attempt respectively. Her score moved her up to top 6 but wasn’t enough to qualify for the finals as Group B upped the ante.





Notably, no one in Group A crossed the qualification mark and only the top 3 qualified for the finals as they had the best scores and were among the Top 12.



