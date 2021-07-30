Tokyo Olympics: Graceful Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur score 28 points in Equestrian Dressage

Chennai :

Fouaad Mirza and Seigneur started off in elegance, performed their moves with grace and finished them with finesse as the objective of the event was to perform pre-determined moves.





The event was topped by Britain’s Oliver Townend and his horse Ballaghmor Class with 23.60 points. China’s Alex Hua Tian and his horse Don Geniro came second with 23.90, while Germany’s Julia Krajewski and her horse Amande De B’ Neville came third with 25.20 points.





Fouaad and Seigneur will compete in the third session of Equestrian Dressage event on Saturday.



