Tokyo Olympics: Sailor Vishnu Saravanan ends his Olympics campaign on a high

Vishnu could not qualify for the medal race as only those who are placed on top 10 positions will feature in the finals.





Germany's Philipp Buhl maintained the first place throughout the race 10. He is on 5th position in the overall standings.





Vishnu's best position came in the race 9, he put up a stellar effort to finish the race on the third place. He is best among the Indian sailors today.





He started the race on the 4th position and then pushed Russia's Sergei Komissarov to fourth and climbed one-place to 3. Sergei had his small payback moment when Sergei pulled Vishnu to 4 and was pulled down further to 5 by Slovenia's Zan Luka.





But it was Vishnu who had the last laugh of this three-pronged rivalry as he pushed Sergei to 4 and Zan to 5 while the Tamilian retained his 3rd position and held on to it till the finish.





The top 10 to be qualified for the medal race are Matt Wearn (Australia), Hermann Tomasgaard (Norway), Tonci Stipanovic (Croatia), Pavlos Kontides (Cyprus), Philipp Buhl (Germany), Robert Scheidt (Brazil), Jeemin Ha (Korea), Sam Meech (New Zealand), Jean Baptiste Brnaz (France) and Kaarle Tapper (Finland). The list is in numerical order.





Vishnu Saravanan's impressive Olympics debut holds a lot of promise for his future.



