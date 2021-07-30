Tokyo Olympics: KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar finish in 16th position on Men’s 49er

Chennai :

The Tamil Nadu duo had a good start in race 9 as they finished in 12th position in mark 1 but climbed 7 spots to land in the 19th place in mark 2. They bettered in mark 3 and 4 to settle in the 17th and 16th position respectively.





Meanwhile, Portugal’s Jorge Lima and Jose Costa finished in the first position followed by New Zealand’s Peter Burling and Blair Tuke and Britain’s Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell in the second and third position.





The Indian sailing crew exhibited their best performance of the day in race 8, starting off in 6th position and dropped down to 8th and 7th in mark 2 and 3 respectively. They ended the race after being placed among the Top 15 at 11th position.





Earlier, the Chennai sailors finished race 7 in 17th position after dropping from the 13th in mark 1 and sliding down slowly to 19th in mark 2.



