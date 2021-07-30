Tokyo Olympics: Nethra Kumanan disappoints, finishes 35th in Women’s laser radial

Tokyo :

Nethra was stranded at the 38th position in mark 1 and 2 before climbing up one position to 37th position and another spot to 36th place in mark 3 and 4 respectively. However, she dropped down to the 38th in the last mark, trailing the lead by 2 minutes and 50 seconds and ended her Olympic campaign placed at the 35th rank in the overall standings.





Meanwhile, Australia’s Mara Starnsky was placed in the first position followed by Canada’s Sarah Douglas and Lithuania’s Viktorija Andrlyte.





Earlier, She started off in the 35th place in the first mark and continued to slip to the 36th place in mark 2. In mark 3, she climbed 5 places and finished in 31st place, her best through the race. However, Nethra finished race 9 in the 37th place, taking 3 minutes and 44 seconds longer than the lead, Netherlands Marit Boumeester.





Marit overtook Israel’s Shay in the fourth mark to claim the top position. Shay was pushed to the second place, while Australia’s Mara Stransky retained the third position.





The Tamil Nadu sailor was placed in the 32-40 bracket in first, fourth, fifth and sixth race, while she was at her best during the third and fourth race after being placed at 17th and 15th position respectively. Nethra was the first Indian female sailor to qualify to the Olympics games.



