Tokyo Olympics: Shooters Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker out of 25m pistol

Chennai :

The top-8 shooters would qualify for the finals held later in the day.





Manu Bhaker tried hard to breach into the top-8 but in vain. Bhaker had taken decent shots but that wasn't enough as the game was decided in a slender margin. Manu had taken two 97 shots each in the precision round and in the rapid round. There was also a 96 in the rapid round. Manu's lack of a 100 and 98s/99s put was an impediment to her qualification as even those with a 95 made it into the top 8 helped with 99s and 98s like Chinese Taipei's Chia-Ying Wu & Chia Chen Tien and Greece's Anna Korakaki.





Rahi Sarnobat was out of the competition for a long time as her 94s and 96s were of no help to get her anywhere close to the qualification threshold.





Those who made to the finals are Bulgaria's Antoaneta Kostadinova (1), China's Jiaruixuan Xiao (2), Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina (3), Germany's Doreen Vennekamp (4), Chinese Taipei's Chia Chen Tien (5) & Chia-Ying Wu (7), Greece's Anna Korakaki (6) and Korea's Minjung Kim (8).





With India out of the 25 metres women pistol, the shooting medal hopes hang in the balance. The last shooting event India would participate in the 50m rifle 3 positions, the women's event will happen tomorrow and the men's event will take place on August 2. Sanjeev Rajput & Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar will take part in the men's event and Anjum Moudgil & Tejaswini will participate in the women's event.



