Vaithilingam’s associate to switch to DMK, seeks Stalin’s appointment

Thiruchirapalli :

Former MP K Parasuraman, who won in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, currently Thanjavur South MGR Mandram Secretary and close associate of AIADMK Deputy Coordinator R Vaithilingam was recently sidelined in the party.





Since both Vaithilingam and Parasuraman are native of Orathanadu, they had a close relationship and the recent sidelining, had made Parasuraman maintain distance from Vaithilingam. Parasuraman was not even invited for the party activities recently. A frustrated Parasuraman had praised Chief Minister Stalin recently and the video went viral in the region.





Meanwhile, on Thursday Parasuraman went to the Thanjavur South DMK district secretary office and met district secretary and Tiruvaiyaru MLA Durai Chandrasekaran and reportedly expressed his willingness to switch over to DMK in the presence of the Chief Minister. He also met former MLA Ramachandran and sought them to get him an appointment with the CM. Both Chandrasekaran and Ramachandran had reportedly told Prasuraman that they would get in touch with the party headquarters and inform him about the appointment.