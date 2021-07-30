9-year-old boy felicitated for saving 8-yr-old girl from well

Thiruchirapalli :

On Wednesday evening, B Guna (29), wife of Balakrishnan, a lorry driver from Thulukkampatti near Vaiyyampatti in Manapparai went to collect firewood along with her children Lithika (8) and Nithershan (6). After their work, they went to take bath at a well, but Lithika accidentally slipped into water and soon Guna jumped into it to rescue the girl, but she too was struggling for life as she did not know swimming.





On seeing this, 9-year-old Lohit, a relative of Guna jumped into the well and tried to rescue Guna initially, but his attempts failed and Guna drowned.





Soon, the boy gathered all his strength and pulled Lithika to the steps in the well and rescued the girl. After rescuing Lithika, the boy raised an alarm for help, but the villagers who rushed to the spot could recover only the body of Guna. On information Vaiyyampatti police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Manapparai GH.





Meanwhile, villagers praised Lohit for his brave act. On Thursday, after hearing the information, Collector S Sivarasu felicitated the boy and handed over a cash reward of Rs 5,000 for his bravery.