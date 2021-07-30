Illegal lottery sale still prevails in some places, claims ex-councillor

Chennai :

A former Chennai corporation councillor N Rukmangathan, who conducted an independent probe, has sent a complaint letter with video and photo evidences of lottery sale to the Chief Secretary and senior police officials seeking action. The former councillor, also an advocate, has planned to move the Madras High Court seeking a statewide drive against those selling lotteries.





A copy of the complaint read that the sale of lotteries in several formats like single number, online and other formats existed in places like Ponneri, Minjur, Aarani and Gummidipoondi. The letter also noted that several casual workers and economically weaker sections of people have got addicted to this lottery draining their financial resources, the complainant said.





The local law enforcers were turning a blind eye to the violation and local politicians were involved in the sale of lotteries, Rukmangathan told DT Next sharing the videos and picture evidences. I am also collecting inputs on the sale of lottery in Chennai region and would take up the issue with senior police officers seeking action against lottery sellers, he added.





It may be noted that the previous AIADMK government took a policy decision to ban the sale of lotteries and betting across the state.