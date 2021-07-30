RWAs to get free manure to maintain green cover

Chennai :

He also announced that the RWAs would be given free compost manure and good performing associations would be felicitated and given appreciation certificate by each Zonal officer.





In a consultation meeting with the RWAs here, the Commissioner said the Corporation has taken up a massive movement to plant native saplings suitable for each corporation zone according to the soil condition, availability of water, the width of the road and the street.





“There are several practical difficulties in the maintenance of the saplings even after the Corporation drives to increase the green cover and protect the environment. Hence, we are taking steps to launch a massive campaign in tie up the RWAs, who will plant the saplings and maintain it,” he said. He added that the saplings would be planted on the sides of the bus route roads and interior streets when the road works are undertaken.





The Commissioner said the Corporation wanted to turn the plantation into a citizen movement. “We are requesting the association to plant at least 500 native trees in one year. The planted saplings should be six months old and they should be six to eight feet in height. The sapling should be maintained for some months till monsoons,” he said, adding that the native species withstand the cyclones and flood better.





Bedi urged the RWAs interested in the tree plantation campaign to approach the zonal officer in this regard. “RWAs which come forward to plant the saplings and maintain it would be given free compost manure and Zonal officer of each zone would hold a meeting to felicitate and given away certificate to good performing association,” he said.