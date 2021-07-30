‘Make hearing loss test mandatory in newborns’

Chennai :

As Tamil Nadu does not have mandatory screening under Universal Newborn Hearing Screening (UNHS), experts say it should be made compulsory as in the neighbouring State of Kerala.





ENT specialists say hearing loss is termed as invisible disability because the symptoms are not very prominent and unaddressed hearing loss poses a challenge because of restricted language development, lack of communication, cognition, and limiting access to education, employment, and social interactions. Thus, the early identification of hearing loss and ear diseases is necessary to manage it effectively.





Dr Sanjeev Mohanty, senior consultant and head of Institute of ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, MGM Healthcare, said the majority of hearing loss cases are diagnosed late. “Major reasons for such delay are unavailability of newborn screening programme and low awareness. The UNHS can help in early diagnosis which in turn will lead to early treatment. Delay in diagnosing hearing impairment can cost children up to 24 months of precious time of cognitive development,” he said.





Dr S Muthuchitra, ENT specialist at Stanley Medical College and Hospital said early cochlear implants can help prevent hearing loss and UNHS can be a major step towards the same.