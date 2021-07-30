Spl 50-bed emergency care centre opened for mentally challenged

Chennai :

“Homeless and destitute elderly people in Chennai need attention. The 50-bed emergency care and recovery centre has been set up to provide psychiatric treatment and rehabilitation to the mentally ill,” Nehru said.





The centre has three psychiatrists, one counsellor, 15 nurses, two staff members, one pharmacist and two security guards.





The doctors would screen homeless people to see if they have any mental disabilities. If they require psychiatric treatment, that would be provided after which they would be allowed to go with their family or stay in the Greater Chennai Corporation facilities at the discretion of the person concerned. Those who require further treatment would be referred to the Institute of Mental Health.





Health Minister Ma Subramanian who took part in the function also rescued a mentally challenged roadside dweller using these vehicles, and distributed masks and food.





He also inspected the oxygen production facility set up at the hospital at a cost of Rs 1 crore funded by the Geo Foundation. He also inaugurated the special vaccination camp for people with hypertension and diabetes.





Special camps have been set up to survey those suffering high blood pressure and diabetes in the city. Steps have been taken to vaccinate about 500 persons suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes at the Tondiarpet hospital.





“Every day, 20 persons are visiting the Greater Chennai Corporation’s 100 mini clinics,” he added. The list of functional mini clinics is available on chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/ncdclinic/