70K students register for engineering admissions in 4 days

Chennai :

A senior official said 25,611 students have registered online on July 26, the first day of admissions. It went up to 41,363 on the second day and 57,513 by the third day.





“Till 5 pm on Thursday, the registration count was 68,618. At the end of the day, it would further increase to 70,000,” he said. However, the DoTE official said only 31,276 students have uploaded their certificates till now.





According to him, the total number of applications is likely to cross 1.5 lakh by August 24, the last date for filing applications. Random numbers would be assigned on August 25 and the rank list would be prepared the next day itself, the official added.





The number of students evincing interest to pursue engineering courses increased after the overall Class 12 performance went up this year. Besides recording 100 per cent pass, a large number of students scored more than 90 per cent after the government decided to cancel board exam and instead used a calculation based on marks scored in classes 10, 11 and internal and practical exams.





Since 2019, the directorate has been conducting engineering counselling after Anna University refused to conduct after a dispute with the Higher Education Department on the reshuffling of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) committee.