Charge sheet filed against suspended DGP

Chennai :

The 400-page charge sheet filed by CB-CID DSP Gomathi, had details of harassment by two officers named in the FIR. The CB-CID had earlier registered a case under IPC Sections 354 A(2), Section 341 and Section 506 (1) and Section 4 of the TN prohibition of harassment of women Act against the suspended Special DGP and another suspended officer, in the rank of SP.





The former Chengalpattu SP is accused of stopping the woman SP’s car at Chengalpattu toll plaza and forcing her to talk to the special DGP when she was travelling from her district to Chennai on February 22, a day after the alleged incident of harassment took place.