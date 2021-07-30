City records rise in cases for 3rd consecutive day, tally reaches 181

Chennai :

At least 18 other districts reported a mild increase in cases when compared to the previous day, including Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Erode, Kallakurichi, Kancheepuram, Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi, and Tiruchy.





Coimbatore reported 188 cases, followed by 166 cases in Erode and 113 cases in Chengalpattu, while 102 cases were reported in Thanjavur. All the other districts reported less than 100 cases on Thursday.While the total number of cases in the State reached 25,55,664, the positivity rate was 1.1 per cent, while it was 2 per cent in Thanjavur. Chennai recorded a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent till Wednesday.





Tamil Nadu has 21,207 active COVID cases at present, with Coimbatore recording 1,905 cases and Erode 1,508. A total of 2,145 more people were discharged from hospitals across the State, bringing the total number of recoveries to 25,00,434. A total of 1,56,359 people were tested in the past 24 hours. As many as 28 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the toll to 34,023.